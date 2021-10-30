STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis

Apparently targeting the BJP-led central government, she said there was enough of Delhi's 'dadagiri' (bullying).

Published: 30th October 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics, and also accused the grand old party of not taking decisions.

Apparently targeting the BJP-led central government, she said there was enough of Delhi's 'dadagiri' (bullying).

Addressing group of media persons in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit to the coastal state, where Assembly polls are due early next year, Banerjee also said that the country is suffereing as the Congress could not take decisions.

"I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress. If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that?" she said.

"They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state. Don't you think when they contested against me, when they contest my political party in Bengal," she said.

Banerjee said the TMC believes in distributing seats for the regional parties in elections.

TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

"I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," she said.

When asked about what decisions she thinks the Congress should be taking, she said, "I am not going to discuss about the Congress because this is not my party. I have set up my regional party and without any support of anybody, we formed three times government."

"Let them decide. That is my system also, I don't interfere into any other political party's business, I can say about my political party and our fight will continue. We are not going to bow down our head to BJP," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Congress Trinamool BJP Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp