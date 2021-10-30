STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Museum plan for North, South Blocks under Central Vista project, SC told

The Centre’s affidavit stated that all the ministries will be relocated in the Common Central Secretariat buildings being developed on two sides of Rajpath.

Published: 30th October 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North and South Blocks, which cover nearly 27 acres housing important ministries government offices, are proposed to be converted into national museums under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court.

The submissions were made in response to a petition challenging a notification for change in land use of Plot 1.

Arguing that the notification allowed the conversion of recreational plot into residential one, the petitioner sought judicial scrutiny contending that Plot 1 takes over open spaces of a children’s recreational park and a bus terminal.

Refuting these arguments as misconceived and praying for dismissal of the petition with costs, the Centre said the plot in question has never been opened to the public and is being used as offices of the Ministry of Defence for almost 90 years now.

“The respondents are cognizant of the public nature of the projects and specifically seek to add various public facilities to the larger vision plan and has suo moto created a lot of space for recreational purposes. It is submitted that there are both qualitative and quantitative increase in public spaces in larger vision,” the affidavit stated.

“For example, North and South Blocks which cover nearly 27 acres and are proposed to be converted into National Museums showcasing ‘India in Making’ prehistoric to present date. The museums will be open to the public at large and serve important public purposes,” it stated.

In addition, nearly 118 hectares of land — near Akshardham Temple on eastern bank of the Yamuna and near IP Thermal Power Station on western bank — is being developed as AMRUT Biodiversity Park “to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence fulfilling the recreational purpose aspirations of public at large,” the affidavit stated.

A bench headed by Justice  A M Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing to November 16 after being informed that a reply has been filed online. 

North Block South Block Central Vista Supreme Court
