Nainital boarding schools deny allegations of not giving Diwali leave

Boarding schools of Nainital town have denied allegations of not giving Diwali leave after Nainital district administration ordered inquiry and action in the matter.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

K E Jeremiah, principal of All Saint's College, one of the most prestigious boarding schools of Nainital said, "The leave for Diwali was announced on October 8, 2021. This information was also put on our website. The complaint is a blatant lie and attempt to misguide the district administration."

The principal also wrote a letter to the district magistrate of Nainital informing about the same on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, a letter was issued to the additional district magistrate for inquiry and action in the matter by the DM office, Nainital. A written complaint was filed by a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district alleging that in the garb of Covid 19, the boarding schools are not allowing the festivity leaves.

The school managements of the boarding school denied any such thing. Hector Pinto, principal of Saint Joseph's College, Nainital said, " The directions regarding the Diwali leave were issued on October 25 only. These allegations are not true."

Parents of another student from All Saint's College, Nainital also confirmed that the classes are going on along with few extra classes depending on the syllabus covered but On November 4, there are no classes.

"My daughter is a student of All Saint's College, Nainital and there are no classes on November 4 due to Diwali festival, " said Kavita Joshi, a resident of Nainital town.

The complaint was submitted by Manoj Joshi, a resident of Haldwani city alleging that boarding schools of Nainital town including All Saint's, Saint Joseph's, Sherwood and various other schools. Nainital has been a famous education resort with its boarding schools with famous alumni including General Sam Manekshaw, actor Amitabh Bacchan ans many others. "The matter is being probed and action will be taken accordingly," said a district administration official.

