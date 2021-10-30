STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narco sniffer dog Steffi does MP cops proud by tracking down ganja worth over Rs 90 lakh

It’s perhaps the first time in the central Indian state that a narco dog has tracked down such a big haul of the contraband drug

Published: 30th October 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Steffi successfully tracked down 91 kg ganja hidden in a storehouse of husk and straw on Thursday night (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

Ten-year-old narcotics sniffer dog Steffi has done the MP police proud just a year before its retirement by successfully tracking down 90 kg of ganja stashed by a drug smuggler in Bhind district.

It’s perhaps the first time in the central Indian state that a narco dog has tracked down such a big haul of the contraband drug.

Further, as a result of this exemplary act by the black female cocker spaniel posted at the Bhind District Police Lines, a professional dog handler will serve as a prosecution witness during the trial of an NDPS Act case perhaps for the first time in the state.

“Hitherto independent private witnesses have deposed in such cases during the course of the trial. But it will be perhaps for the first time in the state that a dog handler will be the key eyewitness in the NDPS Act case,” Bhind district police superintendent Manoj Singh told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

On Thursday, cops at Bhind’s Raun police station got specific inputs about a big consignment of ganja, acting on which they nabbed a youth identified as Shivam Bhardwaj along with Rs 10 kg ganja from Birkhidi village.

“Despite being grilled thoroughly by the police, the arrested youth didn’t reveal where more ganja was stashed. The Bhind District Police has been given three trained sniffer dogs including two narco dogs from the state police headquarters. We decided to use the narco dog Steffi which successfully tracked 91 kg ganja hidden in a storehouse of husk and straw on Thursday night,” the Bhind SP added.

While the ganja tracked by the narco dog is valued at over Rs 90 lakh, the total seizure, including the 10 kg ganja seized earlier, is worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhind Narco dog Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp