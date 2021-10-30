STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCM seeks reports from several states on relief steps taken for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

Delhi, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have been directed to submit reports to the commission

Published: 30th October 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Photo| Twitter)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty-seven years after the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh riots claimed thousands of lives, some survivors of the communal violence are yet to receive relief measures announced by the government, the National Commission for Minorities has observed and sought reports from several states in the matter.

“Though several relief packages were announced by the Government of India and state governments, there are several instances where the relief measures announced have not reached those families. Despite 37 years having elapsed since 31 October 1984, these cases are still lingering,” NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura stated, in a communication sent to eight states/Union territories. 

Delhi, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have been directed to submit reports to the commission and provide “details of the riot victims [in their states], compensation that has been provided so far and the action taken against criminals in each and every case.”

The NCM passed the order after having received various representations in this regard, the minorities’ panel said. The Commission said it has taken the initiative to ensure that justice delayed is not denied.

“The 1984 anti-Sikh riots are a dark spot in the country’s history wherein thousands of innocent persons belonging to the Sikh community were brutally massacred, dislocated and harassed physically emotionally and also destroyed economically,” the commission stated as it directed concerned officials of the states to submit detailed reports in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
1984 riots Anti-Sikh riots
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp