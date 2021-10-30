NCM seeks reports from several states on relief steps taken for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty-seven years after the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh riots claimed thousands of lives, some survivors of the communal violence are yet to receive relief measures announced by the government, the National Commission for Minorities has observed and sought reports from several states in the matter.

“Though several relief packages were announced by the Government of India and state governments, there are several instances where the relief measures announced have not reached those families. Despite 37 years having elapsed since 31 October 1984, these cases are still lingering,” NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura stated, in a communication sent to eight states/Union territories.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have been directed to submit reports to the commission and provide “details of the riot victims [in their states], compensation that has been provided so far and the action taken against criminals in each and every case.”

The NCM passed the order after having received various representations in this regard, the minorities’ panel said. The Commission said it has taken the initiative to ensure that justice delayed is not denied.

“The 1984 anti-Sikh riots are a dark spot in the country’s history wherein thousands of innocent persons belonging to the Sikh community were brutally massacred, dislocated and harassed physically emotionally and also destroyed economically,” the commission stated as it directed concerned officials of the states to submit detailed reports in the matter.