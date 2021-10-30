STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case

As per official information, this warrant has also been issued against Vinay Singh and Riaz Bhati, accused in the same case.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and two other accused in connection with an extortion case.

As per official information, this warrant has also been issued against Vinay Singh and Riaz Bhati, accused in the same case. At present, Bhati is absconding.

The application was filed in court by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. 

