Over 111 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

More than 12.73 crore (12,73,62,006) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 111.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 12.73 crore (12,73,62,006) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

