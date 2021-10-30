STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan health minister asks officials to take steps to prevent dengue, other seasonal diseases

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday instructed officials to ramp up sampling and testing for the prevention of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

He also directed them to ensure the availability of testing kits and medicines, carry out door-to-door survey in the affected areas, effective implementation of anti-larva drive and raise awareness.

In a virtual meeting with officials to review the progress of departmental preparations for seasonal diseases, Sharma said if the number of patients is high then beds should be made available in medical institutions of the respective areas.

He directed officials to increasing testing, saying the more testing is done, the sooner patients can be identified and their treatment started.

The minister directed the officers to coordinate with the local bodies in the affected districts for fogging, spray and mosquito net distribution. He also directed for effective monitoring of control rooms and rapid response teams set up in all districts.

According to an official release, Sharma also said that both the doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to more than 2 crore people in the state.

