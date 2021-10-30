'Reapproachment' with Congress unlikely, will soon launch my own party: Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ruled out any possibility for "reapproachment" with the Congress party as of now. Singh was recently given an unceremonious removal by the Congress party from the chief minister post after he went at loggerheads with the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Saturday evening, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral, taking to Twitter, refuted reports of backend talks with the Grand Old Party. "Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect.This time for rapprochement is over.The decision to part ways with party was taken after much ty thought and is final. I'm grateful to#SoniaGabdhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now:@capt_amrinder," Thukral tweeted.

Thukral's statements came when some reports started floating in the media that the Congress has started persuading Singh to continue working for the party.

Singh also reiterated to float his own party soon after the Election Commision provides registration to it.

He also made it clear that his party's alliance would most probably be with the BJP and a faction of Akali Dal for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. The most notable thing he disclosed was his decision to leave Congress after his removal was taken after much thought.

Quoting Singh, Thukral tweeted: "I'll soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India, breakaway Akali factions and others for#punjabelection2022 once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab & its farmers:@capt_amrinder."

Taking potshots on current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that he spoke to farmer leaders on teh issues of farm laws. He categorically asked the Punjab CM not to mislead the farmers with false promises.

"My govt did all this @CHARANJITCHANNI.We spoke to farmer leaders on#farmlaws & passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too.But governor is sitting over them & he'll sit over any new laws.Pls don't mislead the farmers with false promises:@Capt_amrinder," Thukral tweeted quoting Capt Amrinder Singh.

This tweet on behalf of Singh was made in the wake of a tweet by incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi in which the latter claimed to have spoken to the farmer leaders on Saturday.