STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Reapproachment' with Congress unlikely, will soon launch my own party: Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

He also made it clear that his party's alliance would most probably be with the BJP and a faction of Akali Dal for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ruled out any possibility for "reapproachment" with the Congress party as of now. Singh was recently given an unceremonious removal by the Congress party from the chief minister post after he went at loggerheads with the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Saturday evening, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral, taking to Twitter, refuted reports of backend talks with the Grand Old Party. "Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect.This time for rapprochement is over.The decision to part ways with party was taken after much ty thought and is final. I'm grateful to#SoniaGabdhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now:@capt_amrinder," Thukral tweeted.

Thukral's statements came when some reports started floating in the media that the Congress has started persuading Singh to continue working for the party.

Singh  also reiterated to float his own party soon after the Election Commision provides registration to it.

He also made it clear that his party's alliance would most probably be with the BJP and a faction of Akali Dal for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. The most notable thing he disclosed was his decision to leave Congress after his removal was taken after much thought.

Quoting Singh, Thukral tweeted: "I'll soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India, breakaway Akali factions and others for#punjabelection2022 once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab & its farmers:@capt_amrinder."

ALSO READ| Channi meets Rahul, discusses Amarinder impact on Punjab polls

Taking potshots on current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that he spoke to farmer leaders on teh issues of farm laws. He categorically asked the Punjab CM not to mislead the farmers with false promises.

"My govt did all this @CHARANJITCHANNI.We spoke to farmer leaders on#farmlaws & passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too.But governor is sitting over them & he'll sit over any new laws.Pls don't mislead the farmers with false promises:@Capt_amrinder," Thukral tweeted quoting Capt Amrinder Singh.

This tweet on behalf of Singh was made in the wake of a tweet by incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi in which the latter claimed to have spoken to the farmer leaders on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Congress Punjab Congress Raveen Thukral Amarinder Singh talks Amarinder party
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp