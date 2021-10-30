‘Trade sector will gain if AAP wins in Punjab’: Kejriwal ahead of polls

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal lashing out at the rampant corruption, crime and mafia rule in Punjab, announced that if the party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming assembly elections, the state will be freed from criminals, goons, corruption and inspector raj.

The AAP government will be responsible for the safety of every trader and businessmen.

While addressing the ‘Vyapariyan te Karobariyan nal Kejriwal di galbaat’ programme, Kejriwal made two big announcements for businessmen as he said that after the formation of the AAP government, the responsibility for the security of every trader would be the government’s. Stop being afraid and start planning for business and industry development now, he said.

He also announced that like Delhi, they will give an honest government in Punjab as well. Kejriwal appealed to the people of Punjab, “Punjab has given a lot of opportunities to the Congress, Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state, now give the Aam Aadmi Party a chance.”

Kejriwal sought the cooperation of the traders and businessmen and appealed to the entire business community to become partners. He said that like other parties, we don’t take money from the traders but seek cooperation and share in the government.

Kejriwal promised to eradicate crime, corruption and inspector raj in Punjab. He said that in Punjab there was a need for business to flourish so that youth could get employment.

Therefore a safe environment free from crime and corruption would be created in Punjab. Kejriwal questioned the traders, “What is the ‘jojo’ tax? Why don’t the police take action against the goons?”

Criticizing the Congress government, Kejriwal said it was easy to imitate the people, but difficult to implement; because CM Charanjit Singh, after seeing the AAP government’s works, announced the abolition of inspector raj, participation of traders and provision of facilities to industries, but did not implement them.

He alleged that the state government had neither good intentions nor a good policy. Due to this about 2,700 hotels were closed and thousands of industries moved out of Punjab.

At the paprty’s event, AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said, “The established governments in the country consider traders, arhtiyas and industrialists as thieves, while they are the ones who pay the

highest taxes.”