Tripura HC steps in to curb violence, asks state to file affidavits

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Tripura High Court on Friday directed the state’s BJP government to file affidavits, on or before November 10 regarding the preventive measures that it took or plans for “scuttling the design of stoking communal passion or to perpetrate in the violence”.

The court issued the order after hearing a PIL filed suo moto in connection with the October 26 violence during a rally organised by the VHP against the vandalism of Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh.

It directed the government to file an affidavit stating the stages at which the probe was going on and if any accused was apprehended.

The Advocate General said it was observed that many pictures, videos were circulated on the social media and that they were not pertaining to the incident. “These videos and pictures have potential to disturb the communal harmony.”

The court then asked the government to initiate action against all such platforms for ensuring that such false content do not get published and even if they do so, they were removed at the earliest.

“This court calls upon social media platforms to act responsibly. Media has every right, as a part of their activities to publish the truth. It should not be allowed to be used to spread untruth and spread communal passion,” the division bench said.

