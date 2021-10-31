STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Gadchiroli: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded in Sironcha taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday, October 31, 2021, officials said.

No damage to property or loss of life was reported due to it, a district official said.

"The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. It was recorded at 6.48 pm," he said.

A statement from the Gadchiroli district collectorate quoting the National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at the depth of 77 kms. It was recorded at Jafrabad Chak village near Pranhita river close to Telangana border.

Maharashtra earthquake Gadchiroli earthquake Pranhita river October 31 earthquake Sunday earthquake Maharashtra
Comments

