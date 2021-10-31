STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Administration trying to pull down protesting farmers tents, alleges Rakesh Tikait

Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (Representational file photo | PTI)

By ANI

GHAZIPUR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday warned the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmer's tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate's offices.

"We have come to know that the administration is trying to pull down the tents here with the help of JCB. If they do that, the farmers will set up their tents at Police stations, DM offices," Tikait told ANI.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted, "If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, then they will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi."

Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp