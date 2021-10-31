STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Goa polls, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa on November 1

During the last two visits, Kejriwal announced free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will be on a day-long visit to Goa on November 1.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "In our lives, religious places and shrines have a significant role. Only through the blessings of God, we receive new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa tomorrow to speak with my Goan brothers and sisters."

"We welcome our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Goa! Goa's soul lies in our holy places! All Goenkars look forward to his visit," AAP Goa Convenor Rahul Mahmbre said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

During the last two visits, Kejriwal announced free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee.

Kejriwal, who has already visited the state on two occasions this year, is scheduled to make his third trip to the state on Monday. AAP has been aggressively growing in the state.

AAP has seen a recent spate of large joinings of mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Gaonkar, Dominic Gaonkar, Ritesh Chodankar and Amit Palekar.

Last month, in his visit to Goa, Kejriwal had announced his guarantee of providing employment to every youth when the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the state.

Goa will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. 

