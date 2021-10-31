STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI makes first arrest in bribery case involving Anil Deshmukh 

The CBI had raided the premises of Santosh Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh.

Published: 31st October 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Sunday, October 31, 2021, made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as it took an alleged middleman into custody, officials said.

The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane Sunday morning, they said, adding he has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.

The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh, they said.

