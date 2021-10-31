STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Frequent visits to Tripura by Abhishek sign of TMC's desperation: BJP

Jaiprakash Majumdar, the saffron party's state vice-president, said TMC's attempts to make a mark at the national level smacks off "insanity, indiscretion and childishness".

Published: 31st October 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Benarjee during a public rally in Agartala.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Benarjee during a public rally in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP on Sunday, October 31, 2021, mocked TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his repeated visits to Tripura, contending that it showed the desperation and "childishness" to project it as a national party.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder claimed that Banerjee was addressing meetings in Agartala, where TMC supporters and activists brought from different parts of West Bengal are in attendance, as the party has no base in Tripura.

"The Trinamool Congress is harbouring ambitions to make inroads in states like Tripura and Goa, but this will not bring them political dividends. People are mature enough to see through their game plan," he said.

Jaiprakash Majumdar, the saffron party's state vice-president, said TMC's attempts to make a mark at the national level smacks off "insanity, indiscretion and childishness".

"Let Trinamool daydream about upstaging the BJP at the Centre" to get majority seats in the Lok Sabha on its own. That will not happen in the next 100 years," Majumdar said.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, told a gathering in Tripura earlier in the day that his party would form the next government in the northeastern state after the 2023 assembly elections.

He promised to end "BJP's misrule" and said the TMC will follow Bengal's model of 'good governance' to deliver fruits of development in Tripura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal BJP TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tripura Agartala TMC Mamata Banerjee Sukanta Majumder BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp