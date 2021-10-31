STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low Covid vaccination coverage: PM to hold review meeting with DMs of over 40 districts

Modi will be holding the meeting immediately on his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, the PMO noted.

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.

The meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other states, and chief ministers of these states will also attend the meeting.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently stated that there are more than 10.

34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

