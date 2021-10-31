No shortage of fertilisers in UP, says Dharmendra Pradhan

By ANI

KANPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said that he has spoken to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the same.

"There's no shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the situation had arisen temporarily. Yesterday I spoke with Chemicals and Fertilizers Min Mansukh Mandaviya," said Pradhan while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

The Union Minister further stated that he will not let Uttar Pradesh face a shortage of even 1 kilogram of DAP in November.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

Her remarks had come after meeting the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity.

The developments in the state come ahead of Assembly polls due to be held early next year. (ANI)