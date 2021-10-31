STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No shortage of fertilisers in UP, says Dharmendra Pradhan

He also said that he has spoken to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the same.

Published: 31st October 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

By ANI

KANPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said that he has spoken to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the same.

"There's no shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the situation had arisen temporarily. Yesterday I spoke with Chemicals and Fertilizers Min Mansukh Mandaviya," said Pradhan while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

The Union Minister further stated that he will not let Uttar Pradesh face a shortage of even 1 kilogram of DAP in November.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for ignoring the interests of the farmers, alleging that there is a 'severe' shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region of the state.

Her remarks had come after meeting the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing fertilizers. The Bundelkhand region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity.

The developments in the state come ahead of Assembly polls due to be held early next year. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp