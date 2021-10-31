NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress workers on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s vehicle and showed black flags near Biju Patnaik International airport square over his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Union Minister arrived to attend a programme here. “We had earlier warned him against visiting Odisha. The Chhatra Congress opposed his visit by hurling eggs. We will also oppose his presence in other places during his visit to the state,” president of the state unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) Yasir Nawaj said.

Nawaj demanded resignation of the Union Minister as his son is allegedly involved in an incident in which farmers were mowed down. The Union Minister’s son Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting the new farm laws in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.