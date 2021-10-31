STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People angry with Yogi government over unemployment, inflation: Baghel

He further claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes.

Published: 31st October 2021 03:54 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ahead of addressing a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, on Sunday said that the people have decided to vote out the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He alleged that people are angry over the state government's handling of issues like unemployment, farmers' issue and inflation.

He further claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in their state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Baghel said, "In the upcoming UP elections, unemployment, farm laws and inflation are the main issues in the state. People of the state are angry and disappointed with the state government over the handling of these issues. The farmers of UP are impressed with the Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in UP also. The people have decided to vote out the BJP government in UP in the upcoming polls."

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

