STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune police lodges another case against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi for threatening victim

Gosavi is already in police custody till November 5 in a similar case registered with Faraskhana Police Station of Pune city.

Published: 31st October 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Gosavi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Kiran Gosavi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

PUNE: Pune Police on Saturday lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections.

This is the third case lodged against him.

Kiran Gosavi is already in police custody till November 5 in a similar case registered with Faraskhana Police Station of Pune city.

Earlier on Saturday, a fresh FIR was registered under sections 420, 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Lashkar Police Station on the basis of complaint given by three victims, who were cheated by Gosavi on the pretext of giving them jobs.

He was earlier booked under sections 419, 420 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Gosavi, arrested by Pune City Police on charges of cheating, has been sent to police custody for eight days by a city court.

He was arrested from the Katraj area of the city in the early hours of October 28 in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh.

He has also been booked by the Pune police at Kelwa Police station in Palghar for fraud on October 18 this year. As per the police, he had duped lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Gosavi NCB
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp