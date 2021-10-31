STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP MLA resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by Yogi government

Published: 31st October 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state's BJP government.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation."

Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.

When contacted, Speaker Dixit told PTI, "MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh met me today and submitted his resignation letter. The matter will be examined as per rules and a decision will be taken."

He sat on an 'anshan' (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital.

"The government is speaking lies. Hence, there is no point in sitting in the House. Officials are weakening the democratic system and do not follow the directions of the elected government," he alleged.

Mentioning the repair of two damaged roads in his constituency, Singh said, "On February 25, the government assured the House that the damaged roads will be repaired within three months, but the work has not started till now."

"On October 2, I submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate of Amethi that if the repair of the two roads does not start, I will resign from the membership of the UP Legislative Assembly and sit on an anshan. But despite this the work did not start," he added.

Uttar Pradesh goes to Assembly polls early next year.

