UP govt releases over Rs 208 crore for flood-hit farmers

The government has directed all the concerned officials to ensure that the aid reaches the affected farmers immediately.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Providing immediate relief to farmers in distress due to crop loss during the recent floods, the Uttar Pradesh government has released an amount of over Rs 208 crore in 44 districts. This will benefit around 6.18 lakh farmers of the state. The government has directed all the concerned officials to ensure that the aid reaches the affected farmers immediately.

The government has dispensed the relief package after assessing crop losses. The government had already released a total of Rs 1,59,28,97,496 to about 4,77,581 farmers earlier this week. On Friday, for the distribution of agricultural investment grants to the remaining 1,39,863 farmers identified after survey, a fund of Rs. 48,20,57,668 was released.

Crops here have been badly damaged due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October. The compensation amount will be directly transferred to the bank account (DBT) of farmers from the district treasury. In wake of the natural calamities, the government is providing financial assistance from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

Standing firmly with the farmers suffering from crop loss due to floods, the Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to give appropriate and immediate compensation to the farmers at any cost. 

The process of damage assessment has been intensified in the flood-affected districts. Following reports of crop loss due to floods and heavy showers in some parts of Uttar Pradesh in September and October, the state government had ordered a survey to assess agricultural damage which is still on.

The districts of Purvanchal were the most affected by the floods. In view of the problems of the farmers, CM Yogi himself visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation. The CM had also instructed ministers and MLAs to visit the flood-affected areas to help the farmers.

