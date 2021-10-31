STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violinist Prabhakar Jog dies

Noted violinist Prabhakar Jog died at his residence here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to age-related issues.

Published: 31st October 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Violinist Prabhakar Jog

Violinist Prabhakar Jog

By PTI

PUNE: Noted violinist Prabhakar Jog died at his residence here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to age-related issues, sources close to his family said.

He was 89.

He had performed more than 80 solo programmes as part of 'Ganare Violin' shows in India and Dubai.

Jog, who worked as a musician and composer for more than six decades, had made significant contributions to the Marathi and Hindi film music.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his demise.

The music field has lost a true "sadhak", the CM said in a statement.

At the age of 12, Jog started playing violin in music shows as he faced an 'earn and learn' situation following the unexpected death of his father.

He later worked as an assistant to musician Sudhir Phadke (who was popular as Babuji).

The songs in 'Geet Ramayana' series have the violin tunes of Jog.

He accompanied Phadke for around 500 shows of 'Geet Ramayana'.

In films, he got his first break as a violinist in the Marathi movie "Shri Gurudevdatta".

He was a recipient of many awards and honours, including the prestigious Gan Samragni Lata Mangeshkar Award for lifetime achievement in 2015.

Jog's life and music journey has been summarised in his autobiography "Swar Ale Juluni".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhakar Jog
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp