STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman hangs herself to death in Ayodhya; suicide note names IPS officer, two others

A suicide note purportedly written by the woman, identified as Shraddha Gupta, was recovered from the spot. 

Published: 31st October 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

The note named three men, including one Vivek Gupta, IPS officer Ashish Tiwari (SSF head in Lucknow) and Anil Rawat (Faizabad Police) for abetting the suicide.

The note named three men, including one Vivek Gupta, IPS officer Ashish Tiwari (SSF head in Lucknow) and Anil Rawat (Faizabad Police) for abetting the suicide.

By Express News Service

VARANASI: A 30-year-old woman officer working at Punjab National Bank was found hanging in her rented accomodation in Ayodhya on Saturday.

A suicide note allegedly written by the woman, identified as Shraddha Gupta, was recovered from the spot. 

The note named three men, including one Vivek Gupta, IPS officer Ashish Tiwari (SSF head in Lucknow) and Anil Rawat (Faizabad Police) for abetting the suicide.

According to Ayodhya police sources, a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 IPC has been lodged and one person detained for questioning.

A native of Rajaji Puram area of Lucknow, Shraddha joined the nationalized bank in 2015, but was posted as an officer in the same bank in Ayodhya since 2018.

The IPS officer Ashish Tiwari, who is among the three men named in the suicide note, was posted in the past as SSP of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya on Sunday.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    UP Police Woman Suicide UP Vivek Gupta
    India Matters
    Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
    Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
    'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
    Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
    Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
    A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
    14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp