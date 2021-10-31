Woman hangs herself to death in Ayodhya; suicide note names IPS officer, two others

By Express News Service

VARANASI: A 30-year-old woman officer working at Punjab National Bank was found hanging in her rented accomodation in Ayodhya on Saturday.

A suicide note allegedly written by the woman, identified as Shraddha Gupta, was recovered from the spot.

The note named three men, including one Vivek Gupta, IPS officer Ashish Tiwari (SSF head in Lucknow) and Anil Rawat (Faizabad Police) for abetting the suicide.

According to Ayodhya police sources, a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 IPC has been lodged and one person detained for questioning.

A native of Rajaji Puram area of Lucknow, Shraddha joined the nationalized bank in 2015, but was posted as an officer in the same bank in Ayodhya since 2018.

The IPS officer Ashish Tiwari, who is among the three men named in the suicide note, was posted in the past as SSP of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya on Sunday.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).