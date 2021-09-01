STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre appeals to citizens to identify talented achievers for Padma awards

The Union Home Ministry said online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri --  is underway.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday appealed to all citizens to identify and recommend the names of talented people whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be honoured with the Padma awards.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- to be announced on the eve of Republic Day, 2022 is underway. The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15.

The nominations or recommendations for Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma awards portal HYPERLINK "https://padmaawards.gov.in/". "The government is committed to transform Padma awards into 'People's Padma'.All citizens are therefore requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, SC, STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations or recommendations," the statement said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

Further details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx . People may also contact 011-23092421, +91 9971376539, +91 9968276366, +91 9711662129, +91 7827785786 for any enquiry or assistance.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. The Modi government has been honouring many "unsung heroes", who are contributing to the society in different ways, with Padma awards since 2014.

Through these awards, the government seeks to recognise 'work of distinction'.

These awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Ministry Padma awards Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Shri
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp