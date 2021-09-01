STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC notice to Centre challenging VJ Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Ved Prakash Tyagi, an Ayurvedic Chikitsak and former President of the erstwhile Central Council for Indian Medicine.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea challenging the appointment of Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, and others to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on October 22.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Ved Prakash Tyagi, an Ayurvedic Chikitsak and former President of the erstwhile Central Council for Indian Medicine. Advocates Dinesh Agnani, Suryadeep Singh, and Radha R Tarkar appeared for the petitioner.

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions of Government of India and has issued the impugned Circular/Notification dated June 9, 2021 thereby appointing Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine is a statutory body constituted under the NCISM Act and is the regulatory body for practice and education in the systems of Indian Medicine in India.

The petitioner hence filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, inter alia, seeking issuance of the appropriate writ, order, or direction to the respondents, more particularly Respondent Cabinet Secretary-cum-Chairperson, Search Committee (constituted under Section 5 of the NCISM Act) to show cause under what right/authority the Yeshwant Deopujariholds the post of Chairperson of the Respondent Commission as he is not a postgraduate which is an essential requirement for appointment under Section 4(2) of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 (NCISM Act).

The plea has also sought appropriate direction calling for the records pertaining to the appointment of Yeshwant Deopujari as Chairperson of the Commission under Section 4 of the NCISM Act and seeking quashing of the Circular/Notification dated June 9. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari National commission for Indian System of Medicine
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp