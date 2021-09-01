STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC takes stock of situation in states where LS, assembly bypolls are due

Earlier, on May 5, the poll panel had decided to defer bypolls in three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 01st September 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India has announced that final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022.

Election Commission of India (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top officials of the Election Commission on Wednesday took stock of the situation in various states, including West Bengal, where Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls are due, as part of an exercise to allow the poll panel to take an informed decision on holding the democratic exercise.

Sources aware of the meeting said the idea was to know about the issues and challenges being faced by various states due to the coronavirus pandemic, floods and other issues.

They were also asked about local festivals, holidays as well as the law and order situation.

In some states, panchayat polls are in progress, the sources pointed out adding that details of events that result in large gatherings were also sought.

Seven assembly seats are due to go to polls in West Bengal.

These include two seats where polls were deferred during the assembly elections in the state following the death of candidates.

Five other bypolls are due in the state due to the death or resignation of sitting MLAs.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is keen on an early bypoll schedule.

Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram in the assembly elections and needs to get elected as a member of the state legislative assembly by November 5.

Besides West Bengal, bypolls are due in at least three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in other states and UTs.

According to an EC statement of May 5, there were notified three vacancies in parliamentary constituencies of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh).

Also, there were eight vacancies in assembly constituencies of Kalka and Ellenabad in Haryana, Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan, Sindgi in Karnataka, Rajabala and Mawryngkneng in Meghalaya, Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh and Badvel in Andhra Pradesh.

On May 5, the poll panel had decided to defer bypolls in these three Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India bypolls West Bengal Singur
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp