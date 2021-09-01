STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurugram man booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, wife says he is under depression

According to police, the FIR was filed against one Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi on the complaint of his neighbours.

Published: 01st September 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

GURUGRAM: Haryana Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against a man for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans from his apartment's balcony in Gurugram.

According to police, the FIR was filed against one Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi on the complaint of his neighbours.

"Case for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the society has been registered under Section 153 B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rajendra Park police station against Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi. The accused is absconding and search for him is underway," said Haryana police in a statement.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media, purportedly of a residential society in Gurugram, in which the accused was asking a child to raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

Dhiraj Setia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gurugram told ANI that police received the complaint from the resident of "Imperial Gardens Society" in Gurugram on Sunday, with a video of clipping of the man raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans on the balcony of his house.

Meanwhile, the man's wife, in a complaint against the neighbours, has told police that her husband is undergoing treatment for depression.

"Wife of the accused has also given a complaint of harassment against the residents of the society at Dhankot police post, in which it has been said that the people of the society came to her house and started threatening her unnecessarily. She has also filed another complaint against her husband for domestic violence. She said the accused is in depression and is undergoing treatment," said the DCP.

"We are also investigating this matter whether Anwar is really a victim of depression or not, his medical history is also being checked," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pro-Pakistan slogans Haryana Police Mental Health
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp