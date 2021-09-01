Jharkhand High Court orders CBI probe into Rupa Tirkey death case

By Express News Service

RACHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of police SI Rupa Tirkey who was found hanging at her residence in Sahibganj on May 3.

Tirkey’s father had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter. He had called her death suspicious.

The matter hogged the limelight with a suspicion that she was provoked to commit suicide by someone close to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

“The Jharkhand High Court has ordered CBI inquiry into the suspected death of Officer-in-Charge of Sahibganj Mahila Police Station Rupa Tirkey saying that the case needs be investigated thoroughly,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar.

Tirkey, who was 26 at the time of death, was found hanging inside her official quarters at the police line on May 3 night. In this context, a UD Case was registered at the Borio (Jirwabari) police station of the district.

Sahebganj police said Roopa Tirkey died of Asphyxia due to hanging and she was not murdered.

However, Tirkey’s father had repeatedly raised serious suspicions over the police’s “death by suicide” theory, alleging that her daughter was murdered. He also claimed that some people closely connected with those in the corridors of power were involved in the “murder”. He doubted the role of one Pankaj Mishra, the representative of the local MLA.

People close to Rupa Tirkey claimed that the deceased had close relations with the accused Shiv Kumar Kanojia, who was unwilling to marry the deceased due to caste issues and lack of family acceptance. Sources revealed that Kanojia used to misbehave and abuse the deceased over the phone breaking her emotionally.

