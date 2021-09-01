Jharkhand plans 'Sahai' to promote sports in Naxal-hit areas

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand government plans to launch a special scheme 'Sahai' to promote sportspersons in extremist-hit areas.

Under the plan, officials from the Sports Department have been asked to identify potential talents under 19 years of age.

"To instill a culture of sports and identify talent in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials of the Sports Department to work on a special sports scheme named 'Sahai' (assistance) for youth from Naxalite-affected areas," a statement from the government has said.

Officials have been asked to work extensively to connect youth below the age of 19 with the 'Sahai' scheme.

Under the scheme, potential sports talent will be identified from the Panchayat level and taken to the Block level and District level where they will be prepared for national and international sports events.

The scheme will be implemented in coordination with the sports and police departments.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce the gap between the people and the police through sports while grooming budding sportspersons.

"Under the `Sahai' scheme, the government plans to organise multiple sports tournaments in collaboration with national and state-level sports federations. Indian women's national football camp, being organized in Jamshedpur, will prepare women players for the Asian Football Cup which is to be held from 20 January 2022 to 6 February 2022.

This will encourage women football players from Jharkhand to play with national-level players and get an insight into their past experiences," the statement said.

The work being done on sports policy will showcase results in sports scenario of the state, it said.

The draft for the new sports policy of the state is almost ready.

The policy lays emphasis on developing sports culture across the state.

The government plans to develop free day boarding centres in each block along with equipping every district with modern state of the art residential training centres.

To promote hockey, stadiums are being constructed in four districts including Khunti, Simdega & Gumla.

Football fields are also being developed.

Additionally, under `Poto Ho Khel Vikas Yojana'(sports development programme named after martyr Poto Ho), work is being done to build a sports ground in every panchayat.

Under the scholarship scheme, players will get a scholarship of Rs 3,000 to Rs 6000 every month.

Soren said “the performance of Hockey players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan and archer Deepika Kumari in the Tokyo Olympics have made the entire state proud.