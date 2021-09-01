STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC writes to UP, Delhi Police, seeks report on sexual assault of woman

The woman had set herself on fire allegedly along with a man outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on August 16, 2021. Subsequently, both died while undergoing treatment in RML Hospital.

Published: 01st September 2021 02:52 PM

Stop Rape

(Representational Image)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of a complaint of an alleged sexual assault of a woman and has written to Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police seeking a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants.

As per the official release by NHRC, the Commission had issued notices to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants.

The DGP, Uttar Pradesh has also been directed to ensure the safety and security of the family members of the victims.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that it is shocking how an alleged victim of sexual assault was feeling victimized by the system.

Allegedly, before immolating themselves, they recorded a Facebook live video, wherein the woman said that in June 2019, she had lodged a rape case against an MP from Uttar Pradesh, but the accused police officials were supporting the offender.

Also, allegedly, instead of taking action against the accused MP, the police registered a false case against her and got issued a non-bailable warrant against her. 

