STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raids at woman village sarpanch's house in MP unearth unaccounted assets worth Rs 19.5 crore

The undeclared assets are at least 15 times more than the total declared income worth Rs 1.25 crore of the woman sarpanch, who was elected to the post in 2015, the SP Lokayukta added.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

The raid at the house of Sudha Singh, the sarpanch of Baijnathpur village in Rewa district. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Raids by anti-corruption sleuths at residential premises of a woman village sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh have led to the disclosure of unaccounted assets worth over Rs 19.50 crores.

The day-long raids conducted by teams of the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment at the residential premises of Sudha Singh -- the sarpanch of Baijnathpur village in Rewa district -- on Tuesday revealed unaccounted wealth/assets valued at Rs 19.50 crores.

The massive wealth included 75 agricultural-residential plots worth around Rs 8 crore, which was owned either in the sarpanch's name or registered in the name of husband and children, the SP-Lokayukta Rewa Unit Rajendra Verma told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The undeclared assets are at least 15 times more than the total declared income worth Rs 1.25 crore of the woman sarpanch, who was elected to the post in 2015, the SP Lokayukta added.

Besides, documents pertaining to 75 plots (some of which are possibly Benami properties), Rs 12 lakh in various bank accounts, jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 3.5 lakh cash too have been detected/seized.

Two houses, including a palatial house built on around one-acre land which houses a sprawling garden and snazzy swimming pool, are valued at Rs 3.5 crores, while 30 big and heavy vehicles, including JCB machines, dumpers, tankers, and SUVs too have been seized.

Two stone crushers, mixer, and brick machine too have been seized.

According to the SP Lokayukta, a case has already been registered against the woman sarpanch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against the woman sarpanch. The woman sarpanch's husband is engaged in stone mining-related activities in Baijnathpur village, where large-scale stone mining and crushing is reported. 

The two stone crushing equipment seized by the anti-corruption sleuths are used in those operations only.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh ACB raid crorepati Sarpanch woman sarpanch
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp