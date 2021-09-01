RSS national coordination meeting on September 3 and 4 in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: A national coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held in Nagpur on September 3 and 4 with top representatives of the VHP and some other affiliates slated to take part in the meet, a senior RSS functionary said on Wednesday.

RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (media/publicity wing head) Sunil Ambekar said the coordination meeting (samanvaya baithak) of the Nagpur-headquartered organisation and its affiliates will be a small informal gathering in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

"Every year in September a comprehensive meeting is held. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak a small meeting was held last year and this year also a small meeting will be held in Nagpur," he said without disclosing the agenda of the two-day gathering.

"Some Akhil Bharatiya (all-India) RSS office-bearers and a few of the national-level sanghatan mantris (organisational general secretaries) of the VHP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Vidya Bharti (all affiliates), among other organisations, will take part in the meeting," Ambekar said.

He said a full-fledged coordination meeting will take place in early 2022 if the coronavirus situation stabilises by then.