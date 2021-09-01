STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS national coordination meeting on September 3 and 4 in Nagpur

All India RSS office-bearers and a few national-level organisational general secretaries VHP and ABVP among others to take part in the meeting.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A national coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held in Nagpur on September 3 and 4 with top representatives of the VHP and some other affiliates slated to take part in the meet, a senior RSS functionary said on Wednesday.

RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (media/publicity wing head) Sunil Ambekar said the coordination meeting (samanvaya baithak) of the Nagpur-headquartered organisation and its affiliates will be a small informal gathering in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

"Every year in September a comprehensive meeting is held. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak a small meeting was held last year and this year also a small meeting will be held in Nagpur," he said without disclosing the agenda of the two-day gathering.

"Some Akhil Bharatiya (all-India) RSS office-bearers and a few of the national-level sanghatan mantris (organisational general secretaries) of the VHP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Vidya Bharti (all affiliates), among other organisations, will take part in the meeting," Ambekar said.

He said a full-fledged coordination meeting will take place in early 2022 if the coronavirus situation stabilises by then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh RSS RSS National Coordination Committee Sunil Ambekar Nagpur
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp