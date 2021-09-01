Sidhu slams Amarinder again, this time on inaction against drug mafias

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There was no let up in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s attack on his government on Tuesday, too, with the Punjab Congress president slamming Amarinder Singh’s inaction against drug mafia.

He targeted both the current dispensation and the previous SAD government for offering VIP security to those who were toying with the lives of the youth.

His statement came ahead of the Punjab and Haryana High Court taking up a report submitted by a Special Task Force in the Rs 6,000 crore Bhola drug racket on September 2.

Slamming the Amarinder and SAD governments’ inaction, Sidhu said despite the High Court orders, both the governments did nothing to extradite 13 drug smugglers.

“These smugglers operated under the cover of government security using VIP vehicles,” he alleged.

Sidhu said people are counting on the HC taking stern action against the accused, something which the previous and the present dispensations had failed to do.

He said the people especially those who have lost their innocent children to the drug menace have high hopes that stern action would be taken.

The state Congress chief said that even a common man can sense why these drug smugglers have not been extradited for the last five years.

"Because had they been brought to book, they would have spilled the beans and would have exposed the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians," Sidhu added.

“Even the common man knows why these drug smugglers were not extradited in the past five years. If they were brought to book, they would have spilled the beans on the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians,” Sidhu claimed.

Dedicated to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had digitally dedicated the complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation on August 28. Punjab CM Singh, too, had attended the function through video conference.

(With PTI Inputs)