STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu slams Amarinder again, this time on inaction against drug mafias

He targeted both the current dispensation and the previous SAD government for offering VIP security to those who were toying with the lives of the youth.  

Published: 01st September 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  There was no let up in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s attack on his government on Tuesday, too, with the Punjab Congress president slamming Amarinder Singh’s inaction against drug mafia.

He targeted both the current dispensation and the previous SAD government for offering VIP security to those who were toying with the lives of the youth.  

His statement came ahead of the Punjab and Haryana High Court taking up a report submitted by a Special Task Force in the Rs 6,000 crore Bhola drug racket on September 2.

Slamming the Amarinder and SAD governments’ inaction, Sidhu said despite the High Court orders, both the governments did nothing to extradite 13 drug smugglers.

“These smugglers operated under the cover of government security using VIP vehicles,” he alleged.

Sidhu said people are counting on the HC taking stern action against the accused, something which the previous and the present dispensations had failed to do.

He said the people especially those who have lost their innocent children to the drug menace have high hopes that stern action would be taken.

The state Congress chief said that even a common man can sense why these drug smugglers have not been extradited for the last five years.

"Because had they been brought to book, they would have spilled the beans and would have exposed the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians," Sidhu added.

“Even the common man knows why these drug smugglers were not extradited in the past five years. If they were brought to book, they would have spilled the beans on the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians,” Sidhu claimed. 

Dedicated to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had digitally dedicated the complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the nation on August 28. Punjab CM Singh, too, had attended the function through video conference.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh Congress
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp