Supertech tower case: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls for action against guilty officials

The top court ordered that the towers be razed within three months for violation of building norms in 'collusion' with district officials.

Published: 01st September 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/ NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for an inquiry and strict action against guilty officers in Noida in the Supertech illegal 40-storey twin tower case, according to officials.

The chief minister also directed officers to register criminal cases against guilty persons, if need be, as he reviewed the matter in Lucknow, an official spokesperson said. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday ordered demolition of the twin towers that had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Supertech's Emerald Court housing project in Noida Sector 93.

The top court ordered that the towers be razed within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

"In the case of Noida's Supertech Emerald Court case, the orders of the Supreme Court should be ensured in letter and spirit. Irregularities in this case have been going on continuously since 2004. A special inquiry committee should be constituted at the government level and a thorough investigation be done," Adityanath said, according to the spokesperson.

"Strictest action will be taken against each and every guilty officer. If necessary, criminal cases should also be registered. Immediate action should be taken in this regard," the chief minister added.

In the wake of the Supreme Court order, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on Tuesday said that the top court's directives will be fully complied with, even as the society residents rejoiced at the top court verdict that came after a decade-long legal battle.

The realty firm had constructed two 40-storey towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops. Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021. However, buyers who have invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as the Supertech Group said it would be filing a review petition in the case.

