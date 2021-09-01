STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Taliban take over: Afghan cadets in Indian military academies can continue

Training of Foreign Gentlemen Cadets from Afghanistan in various military academies in India will not get affected due to the events following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Published: 01st September 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Training of Foreign Gentlemen Cadets from Afghanistan in various military academies in India will not get affected due to the events following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Also, India will assist them to travel to Afghanistan or countries which give them entry.

A source said, “The government will help them apply for e-visas to move to countries that have expressed willingness to accept Afghan refugees.”

Foreign Gentlemen Cadets earn various diplomas and certificates during their training in India.

This process of allowing Afghan cadets to train in Indian academies started in the 1970s. In all, over 1,000 cadets have passed out of Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy.

The Afghan cadets also join the National Defence Academy for undergraduate training. At present, there are around 150 Afghan cadets undergoing training at IMA, OTA and NDA.

Taliban connection

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s head of political office in Doha, is a former Afghanistan Army officer who trained at Indian Military Academy in 1982 and served his nation’s army till 1996. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign Gentlemen Cadets Taliban Indian Military Academy Officers Training Academy National Defence Academy
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp