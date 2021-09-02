STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC seeks Yogi government's reply on state funding of religious institutions, madrasas

The court asked the state government whether the policy to provide financial aid to madrasas and other religious institutions is consistent with the Indian Constitution's secular scheme.

Published: 02nd September 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has sought details on state funding of madrasas and other religious institutions, from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The court also asked whether aided madrasas also admit girl students.

The order was given by Justice Ajay Bhanot while hearing a writ petition filed by Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Faizul Uloom and another.

The court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file the reply within a period of four weeks and fixed October 6 as the next date of hearing.

The court passed the directives on August 19.

