Chhattisgarh cop to get award for innovative ideas in policing

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Koriya district Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh has been selected for the 'International Association of Chiefs of Police' award for bringing innovative ideas in policing and a positive change in society through his work.

The IPS officer, who was posted in the severe insurgency-hit Bastar region of the state for a long time, in a release on Thursday said the award will be presented to him during the annual programme of the not-for-profit organisation at Texas in the US in October 2022.

The IACP is a professional association based in Virginia for law enforcement worldwide and it every year recognises outstanding initiatives undertaken by law enforcement agencies across the world.