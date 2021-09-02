STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh cop to get award for innovative ideas in policing

Santosh Singh said the award will be presented to him during the annual programme of the not-for-profit organisation at Texas in the US in October 2022.

Published: 02nd September 2021

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Koriya district Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh has been selected for the 'International Association of Chiefs of Police' award for bringing innovative ideas in policing and a positive change in society through his work.

The IPS officer, who was posted in the severe insurgency-hit Bastar region of the state for a long time, in a release on Thursday said the award will be presented to him during the annual programme of the not-for-profit organisation at Texas in the US in October 2022.

The IACP is a professional association based in Virginia for law enforcement worldwide and it every year recognises outstanding initiatives undertaken by law enforcement agencies across the world.

