COVID-19: Those unvaccinated in Assam will be deprived of government facilities in future

Block Level Officers (BLOs), village headmen and ASHA workers will compile data about those eligible for vaccination and prepare a list.

Published: 02nd September 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RANGIA: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday said people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines not getting jabbed will be deprived of government facilities in future.

Mahanta, while taking stock of the vaccination exercise in Kamrup Rural district, also directed concerned officials to collect information on the basis of electoral rolls and complete the inoculation drive by September end.

Block Level Officers (BLOs), village headmen and ASHA workers will compile data about those eligible for vaccination and prepare a list, he said.

He also said as schools and colleges start to reopen, initiatives should be taken to determine suitable locations for vaccination centres near the educational institutions.

A total of 1,76,62,302 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in Assam, officials said.

The northeastern state reported 11 coronavirus deaths and 573 fresh cases on Wednesday.

All COVID-19 double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways and road border points in Assam, according to a directive issued by the state health department on Wednesday.

All incoming passengers, who have a certificate stating they have been injected with two doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines will be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points.

The order issued by Principal Secretary Health Anurag Goel will come into force with immediate effect.

Passengers who are vaccinated with single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic , even with two doses of vaccines, shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival in Assam, the order stated/ The cost of RT-PCR testing has been, however, reduced to Rs 250 per person from the earlier Rs 500 per person.

According to the earlier order, it was mandatory for people with double doses of vaccine to undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival or produce a negative report of the test undertaken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

The decision to exempt double vaccinated passengers from the RT-PCR test was taken as COVID positivity has declined considerably and the number of people with two doses of vaccine increased significantly in the country, the order explained.

The Assam government had earlier exempted double vaccinated incoming passengers from the RT-PCR cases on June 25 but later withdrew it on July 16 as the number of incoming passengers testing positive, including many who had received both the jabs, had increased.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp