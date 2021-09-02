STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after HC observation, activist urges Centre to pass law to declare cows as national animal

Allahabad High Court observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested the Central government to give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal.

Published: 02nd September 2021

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUNGARPUR: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri on Thursday welcomed the decision of Allahabad High Court to observe cows as national animal and urged Centre to frame a law on the same.

"I urge the central government to frame a law, present it in the Parliament and pass it so that when cows become a national animal people will respect them more," said the ABAP President.

This comes a day after Allahabad High Court observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested the Central government to give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal.

Welcoming the decision of the court, Giri said, "For us, cows are not animals, they are our mother."

He further stressed that "It is our responsibility to worship cows and serve them."

Highlighting the current state of cows in the country, he urged people to respect cows.

"We are responsible for the state of cows today. We take care of them only as long as it gives us milk. This is wrong," said the ABAP President.

The Court's observations came as a single bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav was hearing the bail application of a person named Javed who was arrested under the Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh. The bail application was rejected by the court.

Justice Yadav said that the central government should table a bill in the Parliament to give fundamental rights to cows. He further said that strict laws should be enacted to punish those harming the animal.

