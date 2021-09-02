STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

German embassy reaches out to education ministry, seeks increase in German lessons in KVs

The development comes following Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's decision two years ago to teach German only outside school hours.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kendriya Vidyalaya. (File Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The German embassy has reached out to the Ministry of Education to explore possible ways to increase German lessons in all Kendriya Vidyalayas noting that the number of students studying the language in KVs has considerably gone down and as a result, over 270 language teachers have been laid off.

The development comes following Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's decision two years ago to teach German only outside school hours.

"Only 18,500 students are able to continue with the German language learning sessions at KV schools. As many as 271 of the German teachers have already been laid off due to this development. The embassy is in touch with the ministry to explore possible ways and means to re-increase German lessons in all KV schools, an embassy spokesperson said in an e-mail response.

"The German embassy is working closely with the KVs and education ministry to find out a constructive solution in accordance with the New Education Policy, NEP 2020 and CBSE guidelines that benefits the students to achieve their goals and meet their incessant desire to learn German, being the most used language in Europe right after English," the spokesperson added.

While there was no official response from the education ministry, the KVs said for any additional language it requires atleast 15 students or more in a school opting to study it.

"Offering foreign language as a third language violates the three-language policy but for any additional language to be offered within school hours, a minimum of 15 students is required," a KV official said.

The official, however, did not comment about the embassy reaching out to the sangathan in this regard and whether the provisions in the NEP 2020 will offer any relaxations pertaining to this.

The then Human Resource Development Ministry had in 2014 decided to replace German with Sanskrit as the third language in the KVs, arguing that the existing arrangement was against the three-language formula and "violated" the national policy on education.

In 2015, the KVs reintroduced German as a hobby subject or additional language.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendriya Vidyalaya german language
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp