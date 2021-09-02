STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Golf tourism sees boom in Kashmir Valley

Golf tourism is picking up in Kashmir with hundreds of golf lovers visiting the picturesque Valley to play the sport in the shades of mountains.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

People playing golf at one of the courses in Srinagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Golf tourism is picking up in Kashmir with hundreds of golf lovers visiting the picturesque Valley to play the sport in the shades of mountains.

Kashmir has three international-standard gold courses.

Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) president Abdul Wahid told this newspaper that golf lovers from across the country come here to play golf. Kashmir, he said, has got three world class golf courses—Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, Pahalgam Golf Course and Gulmarg Golf course, which is India’s highest altitude golf course.

“Lots of golfers have visited the Valley this year. Till last year, about 100 odd golfers used to come here every year to play golf, but till July this year, close to 1,000 golfers have visited Valley only to play golf,” said Wahid.

According to him, the golfers stay here for two or three nights before they leave.

“They either play golf in Srinagar or Pahalgam, which has an 18-hole beautiful golf course. They don’t roam around. They only come to play golf,” he said.

Wahid said the arrival of golf lovers has picked up from June and every other day golfers arrive in Srinagar just to play golf.

He said playing golf in the Valley is much cheaper than in Delhi, where Rs 5,000 is charged per game.

Secretary, Tourism Sarmad Hafeez said given the quality of its courses, J&K is emerging as the golfing capital of the country.

He said the iconic Royal Springs Golf Course and Pahalgam Golf Course provide a rich and varied world class experience to visiting golfers, which is unparalleled in the rest of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Springs Golf Course Pahalgam Golf Course Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp