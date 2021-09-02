STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir reports 89 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

Of the fresh cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, according to the officials.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 89 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the number of infections to 3,25,618, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 48 cases followed by 11 in Budgam district.

There are 1,320 active cases in the union territory, while 3,19,889 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,409 as no new death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

