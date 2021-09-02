STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha: Survey finds 1,333 severely acute malnourished children in Aurangabad district

The survey was carried out through 3,455 Anganwadis in nine talukas of the district between August 17 and 31, an official of the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Malnourished Children

Malnourished children (File photo)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A survey has found 1,333 severely acute malnourished children in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a district official said on Thursday.

The survey was carried out through 3,455 Anganwadis in nine talukas of the district between August 17 and 31, the official of the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad (ZP) told reporters.

In June this year, the ZP's Women and Child Welfare Department had carried out a routine survey, in which it had found 343 severely acute malnourished children in the age group of six months to six years, he said.

"The ZP then initiated a fresh and detailed survey last month. The survey, conducted on 2,11,273 children, was carried out through 3,455 Anganwadis," Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the ZP, Prasad Mirkale, said.

"We found 1,333 severely acutely malnourished children, while the number of moderately acute malnourished children in the district is 7,461. Early marriages, low birth weight, the gap between two pregnancies, high-risk mothers and wrong eating habits are some of the reasons behind this," he added.

The highest number 241 severely acutely malnourished children were found in Gangapur taluka, he said.

"We will start providing nutritional food to these kids and the dosage will be decided by doctors. The children will be medically examined and hospitalised if needed. We will monitor their health for the next three months and see to it that their condition improves," Mirkale said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malnourished children Maharashtra Aurangabad Zilla Parishad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp