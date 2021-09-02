STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Tiger spotted in Kinwat range of Nanded district

The tiger reportedly had come back to the vicinity of Mandva village to eat its prey which it had hunted earlier in the week.

Published: 02nd September 2021 09:26 PM

Representational image of tiger.

Representational image of tiger. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Images of an adult tiger were captured in camera traps installed by the forest department in Kinwat range of Maharashtra's Nanded district, an official said on Thursday.

The big cat had come to eat its prey which it had hunted earlier this week, the official said.

A tiger had been spotted in the vicinity of Mandva village located in Kinwat forest range, where it had earlier killed a cow, he said.

Following this, forest officials installed trap cameras and on Tuesday, the tiger came back to eat its prey, and was captured on camera, assistant conservator of forest Ganesh Giri told PTI.

"We had earlier detected its presence by its pugmarks, and now, the presence of tiger is confirmed on camera. We have a huge forest area of nearly 12,000 hectares in Kinwat. There is a wildlife sanctuary named Tipeshwar in the nearby district. There is a chance the tiger would have come from that side," the official said.

Forest teams have been formed to monitor the movement of the big cat, he added.

