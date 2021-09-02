STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mathura municipal body nabs 100 monkeys, efforts on to catch more

The monkeys caught from near the temples would be released in the forest reserve of Chambal, officials said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Monkey

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MATHURA: The municipal body of Mathura has started nabbing monkeys under a 15-day programme initiated to deal with the menace caused by the animals in the city.

In the programme started on September 1, over 100 monkeys have been nabbed so far, said Anunay Jha, Nagar Ayukta Mathura.

He said monkeys would be nabbed from Bankey Bihari temple area Vrindavan, Chaubia para and Dwarkadhish temple area of Mathura in the first phase of the programme.

However, other areas may be taken up after evaluating the success of the first phase, subject to permission of the forest department, officials said.

The forest department has given permission to run the programme for 15 days for now.

The monkeys caught from near the temples would be released in the forest reserve of Chambal, officials said.

A veterinary doctor has also been engaged to look after the health of the monkeys, they added.

The monkeys nabbed in a day would be released the following day, officials said, adding that Nagar Nigam would spend Rs 88 per monkey.

The notorious monkeys in Vrindavan would either whisk away people's spectacles, bag and food among other items.

Over half a dozen people had to lose their life either due to attack or fear of monkeys in Vrindavan within (last) two years, said Dr. Avashesh Swami, the head of Gita Ashram Vrindavan said.

Dr Mukul Anand, Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Physiology at Pt.Deen Dayal Veterinary university, said the exercise would pay rich dividend in the long term as it would check the growth of monkeys provided the focus is on one sex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkey menace mathura monkey menace
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp