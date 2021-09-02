STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram alleges JCB operator kidnapped at gun point by Assam cops

The JCB operator was blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam Police wearing commando uniform.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Assam police women patrol during a curfew in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (File | AP)

Assam Police. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government on Thursday alleged that a JCB operator was kidnapped at gun point near the interstate border by a group of Assam Police personnel, who also dragged him by a river, ripped off his clothes and threatened him with dire consequences.

“It has been brought to my notice based on a reliable report that this afternoon at Aitlang in Pu (Mr) Lalngaisanga’s land where road construction connecting jhum land is undertaken by the farmers using excavator JCB…

“Assam Police went to disrupt their activity and damaged the door of excavator and snatched the keys from the JCB operator Pu Lalnarammawia,” Mizoram’s Kolasib District Magistrate H Lalthlangliana wrote to his Hailakandi counterpart in Assam Rohan Jha in a letter, a copy of which was available with The New Indian Express.

Further, the JCB operator was blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam Police wearing commando uniform. He was then dragged by the river, ripped off his clothes and threatened. His mobile phone, along with JCB keys, was taken away by the Assam Police, Lalthlangliana further wrote.

Viewing this as a very serious issue and a huge setback to the peace initiatives, the Kolasib DM said this could aggravate the situation on the interstate border.

He urged Jha to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the “perpetrators” and return the items to the JCB owner and its operator at the earliest, indicating the operator, who was allegedly kidnapped, was released.

Senior officials of the Hailakandi district were not available for comments.

On July 26, six Assam Police personnel were killed while scores of others, including a Superintendent of Police, injured, during a gunfight with Mizoram Police on the interstate border. The trouble broke out due to border dispute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram government Assam Police Assam-Mizoram Assam-Mizoram border dispute
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp