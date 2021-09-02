STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Video of cops thrashing Army jawan for not wearing mask in Jharkhand goes viral, three suspended

After video footage of the cops brutally kicking, slapping, punching and hitting the jawan with batons went viral on social media, action was taken against the erring policemen

Published: 02nd September 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kumar Yadav

Pawan Kumar Yadav

By Express News Service

RANCHI: An Army jawan was ruthlessly beaten up by police at Karma Bazar under Mayuhand Police Station in Chatra for not wearing a mask on Wednesday. After video footage of the cops brutally kicking, slapping, punching and hitting the jawan with batons went viral on social media, the Chatra SP immediately took cognisance of the matter and action was taken against the erring policemen. The Army jawan has been identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav.

“I have suspended one hawildar and two constables while the other two assistant policemen have been line closed,” said the SP. The incident took place when a mask checking drive was being conducted under the Block Development Officer, he added.

“Prima facie, it has come to our notice that the jawan was triple riding on his bike and not wearing a mask. When he was intercepted by the police team, he allegedly misbehaved with them following which they beat him,” said the SP. It is not acceptable at any cost, hence action has been taken against them, he added.

After the intervention of angry villagers, Yadav was later taken to the Mayurhand police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chatra Jharkhand police Indian Army
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp