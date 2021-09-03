STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant interim bail on health grounds to Sajjan Kumar

The apex court perused the medical records of Kumar and observed that he has been examined by doctors at a government hospital here and his condition is stated to be stable and improving.

Published: 03rd September 2021

Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking interim bail on health grounds.

The apex court perused the medical records of Kumar and observed that he has been examined by doctors at a government hospital here and his condition is stated to be stable and improving.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said it is not inclined to grant him bail on medical grounds.

The 75-year-old Kumar is serving life imprisonment after the Delhi High Court had convicted him and others in the case on December 17, 2018.

The high court had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013 in the case related to killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

